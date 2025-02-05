Wreckfest 2 launches in Early Access on 24 March - but the console version will have to wait

HQ

It's now almost seven years since the charming Wreckfest crashed its way into our hearts. The distinctly Finnish-inspired folkracing party that had us banging metal and sledding around in muddy mud to our hearts' content. And soon it's time again. Because on 20 March, Bugbear is back with the sequel Wreckfest 2, which will be launched in Early Access on PC. As before, the game will focus on extravagant destruction, albeit in a greatly upgraded form.

The level of detail is turned up and so is the intensity. Bugbear also promises a range of unconventional vehicles and new challenges, in addition to a completely reworked career mode. Even support for mods will be implemented, all to make Wreckfest 2 the ultimate car playground. Well, at least that's how Bugbear themselves describe it.

The console version of the game will have to wait, however, although it has been announced that Wreckfest 2 will eventually be released on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Looking forward to Wreckfest 2?