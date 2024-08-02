Wreckfest 2 has been announced

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, Wreckfest 2 was just revealed. The racing sequel will be developed by Bugbear Entertainment and come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on an unannounced date in the future, and aside from a CGI trailer making its arrival, all the additional information we have to go by was shared during a recent press event.

We're told that the game will have a single player and multiplayer offering again, and that the main evolution between this sequel and the original (on top of more refined mechanics and more detailed carnage etc.) will be the inclusion of a car customisation system that allows you to put your own spin on the vehicles you look to rag around the track.

You can see the announcement trailer for Wreckfest 2 below, as well as a bunch of screenshots related to the game.