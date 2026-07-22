Wreck-it Ralph is joining Disney Dreamlight Valley in its next update

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Fresh off the back of bringing Winne-the-Pooh and inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Woods to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Honeyglow Woods update for the game earlier in July, Gameloft is already preparing to introduce another Disney icon to the life-sim project.

This couldn't be any different, as now the attention is turning to the animated hit of Wreck-It Ralph, as the video game protagonist of Ralph is set to arrive in Dreamlight Valley as soon as next week as part of the latest update.

The update is known as Pixel Perfect and it'll be debuting on July 29. We don't yet have any additional information related to what it will offer, or even if it will launch as a paid Adventure Pack or as a free update. We'll no doubt get answers to many of these questions very soon however.

For the time being, you can see the Pixel Perfect key art below to see how Ralph and some other interesting nods to the animated movie are being introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley.