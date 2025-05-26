WRC video game licence returns to Nacon, new game in 2027

HQ

The World Rally Championship licence is returning to Nacon and a new game will release in 2027. The video games with the official rally licence have been publised by several companies, starting with Sony between 2001 and 2025, but became more popular with the French publisher and gaming peripherals manufacturer Nacon between 2013 and 2022. However, the licence moved briefly to EA Sports in 2023 under the experts hands of Codemasters.

EA Sports WRC launched in November 2023 to good reviews. However, the first WRC game made by the makers of the F1 games and Dirt series was also the last, as it was announced on April 30 that EA Sports had stopped working with WRC.

Today, it has been announced that Nacon is taking back publishing rights, and a new game will launch in 2027. "WRC Promoter and Nacon are joining forces to take WRC's game series to a whole new direction from 2027 to 2032", promising an immersive experience that meets the expectations of rally enthusiasts and new players.