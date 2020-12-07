WRC 9 receives six new stages and a new Co-Driver Mode

You're watching Advertisements

We handed WRC 9 a pretty respectable 8/10 when it launched in September, but now it appears the off-road racer has got even better. The game has just received a sizable free update which adds six new stages, two additional cars, and a new Co-Driver mode. The update is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and will be available on next-gen consoles at an unconfirmed later date.

The new Co-Driver mode, which for us is the most exciting new feature, enables two players online to race in the same car as each other. We're not too clear on just how this might function, but we can't see we have played anything like this elsewhere. Well, perhaps Mario Kart: Double Dash, but we're guessing that this will be pretty different! The six new stages we're sure will also give players some extra mileage, and these are set to be based in Portugal.

Are you looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new update?