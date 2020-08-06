WRC 9 is back in Japan with a gameplay trailer

As some of you may know by now, Rally Japan is back for the first time in almost a decade. The season's finale will have players drive through Aichi and Gifu, just like the real-life drivers will in November. What's more, a new trailer showcasing Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia driving their Toyota Yaris on these slippery roads has been released to the mark the occasion. Check it out below.
WRC 9 is set to release on September 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, before coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. You can read our recent preview of the game here if you'd like to know more.
