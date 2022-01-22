WRC 10 is coming to Switch in March

HQ

Following its original launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Nacon and KT Racing Studio has revealed that its rally title, WRC 10, will officially be landing on the Nintendo Switch this March.

Set to feature everything in the other platform's versions of the game, including the Career Mode, livery editor, and ability to create your own team, the Switch edition will be launching on March 17.

While there is currently no trailer to show the game running on Nintendo's hybrid platform, we do have the box art for the game, which you can see below.

Likewise, if you haven't already, be sure to read our review of WRC 10 here, and also check out some gameplay below.

