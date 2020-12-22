Wrath: Aeon of Ruin has been postponed to Summer 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Sadly, another promising looking project has been hit with a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, a 90s-inspired FPS from the creators of Duke Nukem 3D, Prey, and Max Payne, has had its 1.0 release pushed back to Summer 2021.

The full release out of Early Access was planned for February, but PC Gamer reports that this has been delayed, as the team has been infected with the virus themselves. Not only has the full release been pushed back, but a content update originally scheduled for December has now been moved to January.

If you're unware, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin launched in Early Access back in November 2019 and has already been met with a 'Very Positive' rating from Steam users. The title looks to recapture the magic of retro shooters and is powered by the legendary Quake-1 Tech.