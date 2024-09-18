Wrap up warm as we're heading to Frostpunk 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

The sequel to one of the most-interesting strategy releases is here! Frostpunk 2 is out now and today we'll be playing through an hour of the game on GR Live.

Set in an alternate past where an Ice Age ravaged most of civilisation, in Frostpunk 2 you're picking up where you last left off. Your city has now been established, but as humanity looks to survive in its new icy environment, factions are struggling for power and favour with you as the city leader.

If you want to join in the stream, you can of course hop over to the GR Live Homepage or check out our YouTube and Twitch channels. If you're looking for more extensive thoughts on Frostpunk 2, check out our review here.