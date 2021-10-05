Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife has had its PSVR launch delayed

HQ

Fast Travel Games has announced that its VR horror title Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife has suffered a slight set back on PSVR. Luckily for horror fans though, it'll still be coming in time for Halloween, as its release date has been moved from October 7 to October 27. No exact reason was given behind the delay, but within a press release the developer stated that it wanted to "ensure the game is delivered with the best possible experience on the platform."

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife was first released on PC on April 22, and as of present, it has a Mixed response from users on Steam. The title, if you are unaware, shares a universe with titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and it sees you play as a restless spirit that is desperate to learn the details behind his untimely passing. Playing as a spirit you can move through walls, communicate with other undead, and manipulate objects at a distance.

You can take a look at the trailer for the PSVR version in the video above.