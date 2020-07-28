WoW Shadowlands rated for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Interesting news coming from Brazil, as the national board for age classification, depending on the Ministry of Justice, just rated World of Warcraft: Shadowlands for Xbox Series X. At the time of writing, the link is totally functional.

Blizzard has never, ever announced that the old WoW is coming to consoles, although there were rumours back in April as someone found references to PlayStation controllers in a a piece of code. And now this, a public office with a great track of leaks in the right direction.

As we do not have any information, what we do know is that Shadowlands is the perfect expansion for newcomers. Blizzard designed a new world where new players can discover the world of Azeroth as an offline RPG, create and level a character and learn the basics before entering the shared, online world. We told you about it in our hands-on. Also, take a look at the gameplay.

Vía Gematsu.