WoW: Shadowlands is getting an animated series soon

Blizzard has announced a new animation series for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, called Shadowlands: Afterlives, which aims to show what happens in WoW's afterlife. The series will be free and it will premiere on August 27, during Gamescom, on the official World of Warcraft YouTube channel.

The series will also show some of the expansion's new zones such as Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth, but even more interesting, it will most likely feature some familiar faces that have already passed in the WoW universe.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands remains scheduled for a 2020 release, and it's currently in beta, although there's no specific release date just yet.