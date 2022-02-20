WoW: Shadowlands - Eternity's End will hint at what's coming next

HQ

The storyline of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is coming to a close, after it originally kicked off back in late 2020. With this being the case, we started to wonder what would be next for Blizzard's MMORPG, and with that in mind we caught up with lead narrative designer Steve Danuser to see if we could get a tease of what to look for next.

"We are very please to see the story come to this conclusion in Eternity's End, and all these storylines that have been building up with Sylvannas, Anduin, the Jailer, and other characters," said Danuser. "We're very excited to see that coming into a conclusion, but in every story there is that genesis of the next one. Some of the events that you'll in the epilogue, in the last chapter of this campaign, that will have some little hints as well as a little bit of a story that will come in that 9.5 update that we will talk about more down the road. But yes, we always think ahead when planning the Warcraft universe and which expansions will be next, and we have some really exciting things that we think players will really get into."

Be sure to also check out what Blizzard told us about potentially allowing Horde and Alliance to work together here.