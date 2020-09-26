Would your life be better with a talking Conker plushie?

You're watching Advertisements

In the category Stuff we didn't know we needed, but totally do now that we know it exists, we can now add a talking Conker plushie. Fangamer that has started taking pre-orders for this life-improver, which costs only $32. The 20 centimetre-tall (while sitting) plushie comes with a crown that uses magnets, and it features has 14 Conker lines, all recorded by original voice Chris Seavor.

The shipping starts in March next year, so make sure to place your order if you want one as we assume the run will be fairly limited. And while we're at it, please Microsoft and Rare, it is about time to make a new Conker game. We miss the hungover and foul-mouthed squirrel, don't you?