Would you spend $7,800 on a keyboard?

Some things are limited, some are first editions, some are bespoke, and the Seneca keyboard from Norbauer+Co is all of these combined in what is known as a retro-future finish.
This very expensive keyboard comes with a serial number, is available in three aluminium finishes and a fourth (available upon request) titanium option. The aluminium ones are covered in plasma ceramic, coating the surface, and we like the Travertine finish best.
The keycaps are German R&D 1973, while an optional wood riser is also available. If you have at least $3,600, or $7,800 for the Titanium version, Norbauer+Co has the keyboard for you.
A bit out of our price range granted, and with 4-6 months of waiting time, these bespoke items are the stuff of dreams.