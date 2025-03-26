"Worst ever" wildfires ravage South Korea, leaving at least 20 dead

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . Unrelenting wildfires continue to devastate southeastern South Korea, claiming at least 20 lives and forcing more than 27,000 residents to flee, as the fires spread rapidly across the region.

Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the fires have engulfed entire neighborhoods, closed schools, and razed cultural heritage sites, prompting a large-scale response involving thousands of firefighters, military personnel, and emergency helicopters.

"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," stated Acting President Han Duck-soo, noting that support from the United States military is also being provided.

Efforts to contain the Uiseong County blaze, currently only 68% under control, remain hindered by the harsh terrain, unpredictable winds, and limited firefighting resources. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.