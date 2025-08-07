Worst wildfire since 1949 spreads in France

HQ

Wildfires have scorched the Aude region of Southern France, burning through more than 15,000 hectares and forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes in order to flee the oncoming flames.

So far, one person has died and at least two more are in critical condition. Some 13 are said to have been injured by the wildfires as well. The blaze broke out earlier in the week and has spread rapidly thanks to a mix of droughts, strong winds, and high temperatures.

Officials say it's the worst wildfire in France since 1949. "The fire is still very active and the situation remains unfavourable," Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture said (via the BBC). France's Prime Minister François Bayrou labelled the fire as a "catastrophe on an unprecedented scale."

Firefighters continue to battle the flames as they spread through the country, but so far officials don't appear to believe that the end is yet within sight.