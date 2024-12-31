Worst Films of 2024

HQ

(10) Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

Oh, Zack Snyder. No matter how much digital blood is splashed, no matter how many naked bodies are uncovered, no matter how many laser projectiles and sharp axes are pumped into people's bodies... it can never compensate for the fact that Rebel Moon was and remains a completely hopeless start to an already forgotten sequel. That the second part of Snyder's space opera was marginally better than the abysmal Part 1 didn't matter a jot when the director still hasn't grasped the definition of restraint and dramaturgy. Picking any pop culture phenomenon you like and throwing it into a blender isn't enough to tell an exciting story, because Rebel Moon had absolutely nothing to say behind the mushy CGI surface. Rather, with Part II, Snyder has become a parodic shadow of himself in what may well be one of the ugliest, loudest and most pointless film productions of the year.

(09) Unfrosted

When a retired Jerry Seinfeld announced that he was stepping back into the workplace to direct a feature film based in part on the real-life breakfast wars of the American 60s, many of us were hoping for something funny. A funny film based on a quirky, humorous and effective script. Instead, we were left to mourn. Improvised, school theatre-ish, misguided, lousy mire in which Seinfeld proved one last time what a terrible actor he really is (and an even worse director).

(08) The Crow

When a six-foot-tall Swede thinks he can take on any mantle after grimacing like a stoned kindergartener in the role of a demon clown in full make-up, and dons the leather coat of comic book icon Eric Draven - anything can happen. And so it did in the much-maligned film adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book. The Crow (2024) wasn't just bad, and it didn't just miss the mark by a little bit. It was terrible and it was clear throughout the film that Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders didn't understand the original story that captivated us comic book fans in the late 80s.

(07) The Union

The action comedy in which Marky-Mark and Halle Berry intended to play 32-year-old high school sweethearts who reunite when Berry's hard-as-nails super spy needs a new partner (whereupon she chooses a construction worker who can barely jump over a discount) stands out as arguably one of the worst films of the year. Much of this downright embarrassing Netflix tragedy felt to us like a bad Saturday Night Live sketch, not least when international super-spy Roxanne (played by a 60-year-old Halle) was supposed to be running after bad guys and looked like an extremely old lady trying to catch a pine marten with a net. The script and direction don't get much worse than this.

(06) Madame Web

Cheer up, Morbius: Sony has exceeded its meme potential with Madame Web, one of the most baffling Hollywood productions we've seen in years. No, scratch our previous statement. Morbuis was at least memorably lousy and fun to make fun of. Madame Web was just pathetic. Artificial. Incoherent. Hopeless. A sad excuse for a spinoff. An anti-film. But worst of all? We barely remembered anything from the film, which is one of the worst fates a film can really suffer. It seemed like every human being on the face of the earth understood what a terrible idea this was, except for the film's tunnel-visioned producers who were determined to squeeze the very last drop out of a franchise that has never recovered from its lousy superhero efforts. When the best thing about Madame Web was the trailer's merciless YouTube comments, you began to wonder if Sony wasn't deliberately trying to sabotage the world's greatest web-slinger.

(05) Joker: Folie à Deux

Sure, the 2019 character study was a shameless Taxi Driver rip-off but it was also heavy, tight, dark, interesting and ultimately a very well done character study that gave weight and motive to both Gotham and the Joker as a character. That film really didn't need a sequel, but as we all know, money comes first. Usually before quality, nowadays. The sequel Joker: Folie à Deux stands as the fifth worst film of the year and is a ridiculously flat and above all silly contrast to its predecessor, in every conceivable way. The musical numbers feel like lousy sketches and the once fascinating portrait of Arthur replaced by idle nonsense.

(04) Kraven the Hunter

It can't be easy being the final nail in the coffin of an entire film universe. We didn't cry over the fate of Kraven the Hunter, though; rather, we cheered the death of the Spider-Man spinoff thanks to Aaron-Taylor Johnson's charmless anti-hero. With Kraven the Hunter, the pack of panting, clueless Sony producers had whipped the Marvel horse, with director JC Chandor trying in vain to save a doomed comic book film from falling into oblivion but the ugly end result spoke for itself. It was yet another in a long line of grotesquely bad comic book reels spat out of Sony's mismanaged film factory and although Sony has had several chances to learn from its mistakes, Kraven the Hunter was riddled with exactly the same problems as, say, Morbius and the recent Venom reels; it was yet another soulless, sleepy and toothless piece of garbage pumped into cinemas to hold on to the Spider-Man licence. Johnson's belly laughs weren't enough to save this train wreck of a film, but at least its shoddy quality led Sony to at least scrap their plans for this cinematic universe. Always something. Merry Christmas to you too, Sony Pictures!

(03) Red One

Santa has been kidnapped by a 300-year-old super witch, and his stoically charmless and deathly dull bodyguard can't find him. What to do? Contact a hibernating old hacker who sleeps in his bathtub and let him computer hack his way to locate the wicked witch's dark lair. All this while the bodyguard in a snotty leather jacket and the sunglasses-wearing, arrogant hacker are constantly bickering for two hours. No, there is nothing about this multi-billion dollar travesty that is funny, successful, Christmassy or charming. Red One was just awful, from the first frame to the last.

(02) Dear Santa

Spelling correctly is not always easy, as we know here at Gamereactor. This also happens to little Liam who happens to write 'To Satan' on his wish list instead of 'To Santa'. Up pops Jack Black in the role of Beelzebub himself and starts to ruin Christmas as much as he can, which in this downright disgusting rubbish film quickly becomes an unbearable moment on the streaming couch for everyone involved. There is not a single element in this Farrelly film (the brothers who once made There's Something About Mary) that is not abominably bad and given that Jack Black has appeared in both this and Borderlands, we can safely say that he has had the worst year of his career.

THE

WORST

F I L M

2 0 2 4



(01)Borderlands

How do you describe the wretchedness of Borderlands without just piling on the swearing and sex words? Difficult, it is. That's how awful it was, this tragically careless, stupid and super sloppily put together adaptation of Gearbox's beloved action cavalcade. Everything here was bad. So painfully bad that several of us on the editorial team had to actually leave the cinema during the press screening. The script feels like it doesn't really exist, the characters say little of what they want and the action scenes are like one big joke.