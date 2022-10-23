Worst Actor of all time

HQ

(10) Keanu Reeves

Keanu is endearingly perfect as the aspiring, ambitious and naïve FBI fool in the wonderful 90s classic Point Break and we here at the editorial office love him in the role of Neo in The Matrix, but there's still no getting away from the fact that Mr Reeves is a very limited, woodenly stiff and monotonous actor. His performances in films like John Wick 1-3, Speed, 47 Ronin, Replicas, Man of Tai Chi, The Lake House and The Devil's Advocate really leave a lot to be desired.

(09) Mark Wahlberg

Marky-Marks performances in films such as The Happening, Daddy's Home, Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2 Guns, Love Survivor, Mile 22, Spenser Confidential, Infinite, Uncharted, Me Time, as well as Shooter make him one of the worst, expensive, hyper-popular movie stars of all time and before you roar "The Departed" we'd like to add that he's lousy there too, all he does is swear and scream.

(08) Lady Gaga

While Sinatra, Elvis, J-Lo and Timberlake all did well when they jumped from careers as musicians/singers to the film world, Gaga has fared far worse in terms of quality. Her performance in A Star is Born ruins much of an otherwise well-made film, and her starring role in House of Gucci is acting of such rotten quality that we feel ashamed when we think back on that moment of visual torture.

(07) Josh Duhamel

Handsome he is, handsome as hell. And that's probably why and only why Josh is allowed to run around in various blockbusters reading lines in a way that gives us a headache. He's hopeless in Buddy Games, hopeless in Transformers, hopeless in Safe Haven and hopeless in You're Not You.

(06) Jon Bernthal

Nobody does a worse job in today's movie world when it comes to trying to play a tough badass. Bernthal's crushingly awful, forced and highly unnatural "badass" thing that he utilises in 99.9% of his roles is one of the worst things to witness and his presence is hopelessly lousy.

(05) Gal Gadot

Gal is perfectly suited as Wonder Woman... If Diana had been mute. Every time she speaks the illusion is broken and we are reminded that Gadot basically couldn't act her way out of a normal sized wardrobe. Her "Kal-El, no!!!" is one of the worst deliveries of a line of all time.

(04) Drew Barrymore

Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates, Blended, Whip It, Music and Lyrics, Never Been Kissed... It really doesn't matter what type of film from what genre Drew appeared in or how her role was written. Drew has always done the exact same role in every movie, through every era, and that role is almost unbearable.

(03) Sam Worthington

Although Sam did a pretty decent job as Sully in James Cameron's Avatar, this is an actor who possesses the charisma of a rock. Sam's eyes are always stone dead, showing zero emotion and instead he often purses his lips to convey his fury.

(02) Taylor Lautner

As teen idol and werewolf hunk Jakob, Lautner became a big name very quickly, but it only took a couple of movies outside of the Twilight universe for us all to realise how incredibly bad he is as an actor. Abduction as well as Tracers are the only two films you need to put on to realise this.

(01) Hayden Christensen

Hayden's acting in the role of a young Darth Vader stands out as some of the absolute worst in cinema and his remarkable performances in films like Takers, Jumper, and American Heist clearly prove that he has the same actual acting ability as our editorial staff. Hayden Christensen is, in our opinion, the world's worst big screen actor.