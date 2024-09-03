English
Worried about a motorcycle accident? This company makes jeans that double as airbags

For when you want to be safe and stylish.

Unlike lovely, safe cars that won't send you flying across the road if you get into an accident (so long as you're wearing your seatbelt, that is), motorcycles can be really dangerous if you end up on the wrong side of a crash.

Without any built-in protection like airbags, Mo'cycle decided to see if it could protect bikers' a little better. As you can see on the site's store page, you can now buy vests that double as airbags, and jeans that do the same, protecting your vitals should the worst happen.

These safety measures don't come cheap, and you could spend up to €999 on a pair of jeans if you want to get the airbags included. The jeans also come with knee protectors as well as being naturally water repellent and hardy.

