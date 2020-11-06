Worms Rumble's open beta is live now

You're watching Advertisements

An open beta for Worms Rumble has now gone live allowing players on PC and PS4 to battle it out together in three different modes. The beta is set to run until November 9 at 8am GMT and is set to feature a never before seen map known as Transforming Towers.

The three modes present within the open beta are Deathmatch, Last Worm Standing and Last Squad Standing. It's also said to feature some hilarious weapons in true Worms' style such as the Sheep Launcher, the Rocket Shield, and the Plasma Blaster.

Chris Coates, Head of Studio, Team17, said: "We're extremely excited to throw open the doors and give players a glimpse into Worms Rumble ahead of its release next month. Worms is a huge franchise that means a lot to us, and what better way to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary than with a title that revitalises the formula with real-time combat while retaining plenty of that classic charm we've come to love over years. Players will even get their hands on some iconic returning weaponry during their time in the beta!"

Worms Rumble will release on PC, PS4, and PS5 on December 1. Players can pre-order the game now to unlock some exclusive cosmetic items on launch.