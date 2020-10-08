Worms Rumble to launch in December

You're watching Advertisements

Team17 has announced that Worms Rumble, the latest addition to the Worms franchise, will launch in December for PS4, PS5 and PC. The real-time strategy title is set to feature up to 32 players per match and will have a crossplay enabled beta as soon as November 6.

Worms Rumble will include a variety of modes for players to dive right into, from Solo Deathmatch, all the way to Last Worm Standing. Players across Worms Rumble will also be able to make their Worm their own, with a variety of customisable cosmetics available to use. Players who pre-order now on Steam will receive a variety of exclusive cosmetics, from the New Challenger pack.

"Revealing the release of timing of Worms Rumble is a very special moment for the development team, and we're thrilled that it's only a matter of weeks away," said Kevin Carthew, Creative Director at Team17 in a press release. "We're very excited to see players take to the arenas, and it's fantastic that through the PlayStation 4/PC crossplay open beta next month we can give you a taste of what's to come in December."