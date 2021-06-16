Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Worms Rumble is heading to Nintendo Switch later this month

Its release will coincide with a new arena called Spaceport Showdown.

During Nintendo's E3 Direct last night we got a look at many third-party games that would be making their way over to the Nintendo Switch. One of these games was Worms Rumble, the first entry within the popular series to feature real-time action. Worms Rumble also features giant 32-player battles and cross-play between PlayStation consoles and PC.

The game is set to arrive on the hybrid machine on June 23 and its release will coincide with a new arena called Spaceport Showdown. According to a press release, this new arena features a randomly generated low-gravity mechanic. We can see this being problematic to get caught up in, especially with players roaming around the map and gunning each other down.

If you pre-order Rumble ahead of release then you will receive a hefty 25% discount. Usually, the game would be £10.99, but you can grab it for £8.24 for a limited period.

Related texts

Worms RumbleScore

Worms Rumble
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

An iconic franchise returns with a different look.

Worms Rumble

Worms Rumble
PREVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Team17 celebrates Worms' 25th anniversary with a drastic change in direction.



