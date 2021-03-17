Worms Rumble is coming to more platforms this year

You're watching Advertisements

Worms Rumble was released on PS4, PS5 and PC late last year as the 25th anniversary celebration of the Worms series, bringing back this iconic franchise in a refreshing way, you can check the review we wrote for more details. Now, we are happy to know that the game is going to support more formats, which means more players will be able to get their hands on this action game.

Earlier, publisher Team 17 announced that Worms Rumble is coming to more console platforms in 2021:

"Looks like the Worm is out of the bag!

We're pleased to confirm that Worms Rumble will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Xbox One this year!"

So far no specific date has been revealed, but we shouldn't have to wait for too long since the team also stated that they have "more news to share on this very soon."

Are you looking forward to playing Worms Rumble on these newly added platforms?