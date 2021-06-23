Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Worms Rumble

Worms Rumble gets a surprise launch on Xbox Game Pass

The game was formerly a PS5 timed-exclusive.

Worms Rumble launched as a console timed-exclusive PlayStation title in December last year, and offered real-time action for the first time ever for the series. Today, a little more than six months later, it has now been released for both Switch and Xbox (One and Series S/X).

But it turns out Team 17 and Microsoft had a little surprise in store as well, as Worms Rumble has also been added to Xbox Game Pass without any previous announcement. The Xbox file size in 9.06 gigabyte, so why not download it and see what it has to offer?

Worms Rumble

