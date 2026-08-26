Worms Galactic Tactics takes the explosive series in a new direction

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Team17 dusted off its explosive worms once again during yesterday's Gamescom Opening Night Live, unveiling Worms Galactic Tactics, a new game that takes the classic series in a more tactical direction.

The game had already leaked earlier in August, including footage that allegedly showed gameplay, but we have now received its official reveal. Galactic Tactics retains much of the chaos the series is known for while placing a greater emphasis on positioning, planning and strategic decision-making.

Worms Galactic Tactics is described as something of a cross between XCOM and Mario + Rabbids, requiring players to think much more carefully about how they move their worms across the battlefield before bringing out the rocket launchers, banana bombs and other absurd weapons.

No exact release date has been announced yet, but you can check out the short trailer below.