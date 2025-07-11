World's tallest rollercoaster begins testing

HQ

Back in 2019, when Falcon's Flight was first unveiled, there were a few sceptics among rollercoaster fans, who believed that the attraction in Qiddiya wouldn't be able to meet expectations. But, recently we reported it had finished construction, and now looks to be testing.

In a video posted by Coasters and Brews over on Twitter/X, we see a render of the rollercoaster taking off, with the caption that tests have begun for the world's largest rollercoaster have begun. The plan remains for people to be riding in Falcon's Flight in 2025, making Six Flags Qiddiya City a must-visit destination for die-hard rollercoaster fans.

Falcon's Flight takes up a whopping 4,250m of track, with 163m of that being its airtime hill. Boasting 195m of height, this rollercoaster is sure to attract theme park enthusiasts when the time comes for it to be properly unveiled. Until then, we can just imagine ourselves in the seats of the coaster as test videos continue to come out.

