World's richest Old School Runescape player has been banned

Today's culture is all about net worth and hustling. This is true both in real life and video games, it seems, as one Old School Runescape player and streamer known as BTCs managed to accrue over a trillion gold in the game.

However, he has since been banned, being accused of real-world trading, which is essentially trading any in-game items for things outside of Old School Runescape. BTCs of course denied these claims, but even though he's had bans overturned in the past, it doesn't seem like the same will happen here.

In a recent video, BTCs states that the lead community manager for Old School Runescape told him the ban won't be overturned. This allegedly may be in part to his gold giveaways, but again BTCs claims that this was all done legitimately.

