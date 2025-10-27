World's oldest president secures another term in Cameroon election, but opposition rejects outcome

HQ

We just got the news that Cameroon's long-serving president has been declared the winner of another term, extending his decades-long rule as unrest brews across the country. The opposition, however, has rejected the official outcome, reporting armed clashes near the residence of the main challenger and warning of escalating protests. Tensions have already spilled into major cities, with security forces confronting demonstrators in recent days, with many fearing the situation could further destabilize the nation. The veteran president, who has shaped the country's politics for over four decades, now faces a deeply divided public.