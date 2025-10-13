Gamereactor

World's oldest president eyes another term in historic Cameroon election

Paul Biya, the world's oldest president at 92, is widely expected to extend his 43-year grip on power.

We just got the news that Cameroon has begun counting ballots following a tense presidential vote in which veteran leader Paul Biya, the world's oldest president at 92, is widely expected to extend his 43-year grip on power despite an energised opposition pushing for change. Opposition figures, led by former government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma, rallied large crowds demanding change, yet analysts predict the long-serving president will likely retain control thanks to his strong influence over state institutions and a fragmented opposition. While official results are anticipated in the coming weeks, the election underscores persistent divisions and the enduring grip of a leader who has shaped the nation for over four decades. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

