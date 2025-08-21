World's oldest living person celebrates 116th birthday "at her own pace"

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Ethel Caterham, recognized as the oldest living person, has celebrated another milestone surrounded by loved ones in a Surrey care home. A 116th birthday "at her own pace," as the the care home where she lives said (via CBS).

Born before the First World War, and known for her philosophy of "never arguing with anyone," she has lived through more than a century of change and still recalls moments of independence, such as driving until nearly a hundred and surviving a serious illness.

While she no longer gives interviews, her family expressed gratitude for the well-wishes, noting she preferred a private day at her own pace. Over the years, she has outlived close family members yet cherishes time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.