World's oldest cat celebrates 30th birthday

I always get a mini heart-attack whenever I see that a world's oldest animal is making headlines. However, there's no need to worry here, as Flossie - the world's oldest living cat - has officially celebrated her 30th birthday.

As per the Guinness World Records site, Flossie still has a way to go yet before she becomes the world's oldest recorded cat, as that record is held by Creme Puff of Austin, Texas, who lived to be 38 years old.

Still, it seems Flossie still has a good deal of life left in her yet. The London-based cat still loves waking up early, getting some food from her humans and then relaxing with a long nap. She'll still play with toys despite her age, showing that you really are never too old to have a bit of fun. May Flossie live forever.

