World's mangrove forests are making a surprising comeback

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After decades of deforestation and exploitation, new research findings show that the world's mangrove forests are finally heading in the right direction. The study, published in the journal Science, is based on approximately 40 years of observations and shows that the extent of mangrove forests today is significantly more stable than previously estimated.

Between 1980 and the 2010s, nearly 2,900 square kilometres of mangrove forests disappeared, but over the past 16 years, growth has outpaced the rate of deforestation.

There are multiple reasons for this positive trend. However, researchers point to several restoration projects and increased environmental protection, among other factors. At the same time, in many places, the forests have reclaimed areas previously used for aquaculture and shrimp farming, for example.