World's largest iceberg breaks after decades adrift in Antarctic and South Atlantic waters

Scientists report that the colossal Antarctic iceberg A23a, long regarded as the world's largest iceberg, is rapidly breaking apart into multiple sizable sections, according to CNN, and to prove it, CNN also provides a series of images that you can see below.

After remaining grounded in the Weddell Sea for decades, the iceberg began drifting in recent years, shedding enormous chunks as it moved toward waters north of Antarctica, and satellite and aerial observations show fragments now drifting near South Georgia.

Ocean currents and seasonal warming are expected to accelerate the disintegration, leaving only smaller, untrackable pieces. Experts note that while iceberg calving is natural, climate-driven changes are increasingly influencing the pace and scale of these events.