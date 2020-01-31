Worlds first audiophile wireless headphones revealed

The Drop x THX Panda Headphones claims to be the worlds highest-fidelity wireless headphones, featuring a THX AAA based amplifier to drive the planar-ribbons and using LDAC Bluetooth for audio transmission.

Drop (formerly MassDrop, which we think is a much cooler name as it sounds like something from Star Trek) started out making custom runs of existing products, that were then sold directly to the end customers which we have previously covered here on Gamereactor. Not so long ago, Drop started cooperating on a larger scale with different smaller companies to make new products instead of customizing existing ones, and one of those is the Panda Headphone.

We have previously taken a look at some Drop products and are very curious about this expansion of their business.

The headphones will use Drop planar ribbon drivers, based on the Oppo Digital PM, THX amplification, and have frequency and distortion that is identical in passive and active mode, claimed to be a world first.

It is currently found on IndieGoGo and the final product will have both strong passive isolation, 2 built-in microphones, a 30-hour battery life and support for with all voice assistants as well as wired mode. And on-cup controls. The headphones also have a dedicated detachable gaming microphone.

It will retail for roughly €360, and is expected to be available in June. As the crowdfunding is still open, discounts are possible as well.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/drop-x-thx-panda-headphones#/