World's End Club finally released for Xbox

HQ

World's End Club was released for Android and iOS in 2010, followed by a version for both PC and Switch the following year. It then took until 2025 before it was also released for PlayStation 5, and since then we haven't heard anything more about additional formats.

And we still really haven't, but now Windows Central has noticed that the game has been released without prior warning for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. There's no official mention on social media, and there's no new trailer to watch, but if you want to enjoy this adventure, you can find it for £16.74 / €19.99 on the Xbox Store.

The game is described as "A 'dream team' adventure game" thanks to its "scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director." It can best be described as a mysterious adventure set around Japan, and if you want to check it out in more detail, you can find an older trailer and a number of screenshots below.

HQ

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade