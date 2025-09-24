World's biggest typhoon of the year moves towards China after battering Taiwan and Hong Kong

HQ

We just got news that Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm recorded this year, is now targeting southern China after leaving devastation in Taiwan and lashing Hong Kong with fierce winds and rain. Entire towns in Taiwan were inundated as rivers burst their banks, leaving many people missing, while Hong Kong saw waves crashing into its coastlines and flooding hotels and streets. In Macau, casinos shut down their gaming halls as a precaution. China's southern provinces are now preparing for landfall, with mass evacuations and emergency shelters already in place. Authorities warn that Ragasa, though weakened, still poses a major threat to low-lying areas along the Pearl River Delta.