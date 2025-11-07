Worlds 2025: Where and when to watch the Grand Final

HQ

This weekend will be another big one for esports fans, as not only will the conclusion of IEM Chengdu crown one of the final Counter-Strike 2 victors of the year, but the 2025 League of Legends season will also come to a close when the grand finals of Worlds happens.

This will be a monster game that pits two of the top teams from the Korean division against one another, with one looking to cement themselves at the top of the mountaintop and another looking to cement themselves in history in a way that could become unattainable to anyone else.

KT Rolster will be looking to be crowned world champions for the first ever, whereas T1 will be attempting to win their third trophy in as many years, a feat being dubbed a threepeat. It'll be the fourth year in a row that T1 has appeared in a Worlds final, and soon we'll know if they have what it takes to be crowned victor once more.

Where to watch the Worlds final?

The Worlds final will be broadcast on the Riot Games or League of Legends Esports YouTube and Twitch channels.

What time is the Worlds final?

The final will begin at 7:00 GMT/8:00 CEST and it'll be a best-of-five match meaning it could last around five hours if it goes the distance.

With all of this in mind, will you be tuning in and who do you regard as the favourite to come out victorious?