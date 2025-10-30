Worlds 2025: Top Esports shatters the hopes of G2 Esports

HQ

The third of the four quarterfinals at Worlds 2025 has come to a close. The EMEA region's final hope has been knocked out as G2 Esports has just been defeated by the LPL's Top Esports in a quite convincing 3-1 match.

This means that now only five teams remain in contention at Worlds 2025, with one semi-final featuring Gen.G Esports and KT Rolster, and the other now including Top Esports and with the additional slot being decided tomorrow when the last quarterfinal happens.

This match will be a big one as it sees the LPL's Anyone's Legend facing off with defending back-to-back champion T1, a game that could further ignite the potential of a historic threepeat or dash it before it started to seriously take root.

