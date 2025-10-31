Worlds 2025: The semi-finals are locked in with three Korean squads and one Chinese team

HQ

There are now only three games left at Worlds 2025. The annual and premier League of Legends tournament is in its final stage, and with that being the case, we officially know the semi-finals match-ups and who will be playing who in the event.

Following the four quarterfinals this week that saw Gen.G Esports beat Hanwha Life, KT Rolster defeat CTBC Flying Oyster, Top Esports overcome G2 Esports, and T1 knock out Anyone's Legend, this is how the semi-finals are arranged and when each match will take place.

Worlds 2025 semi-finals - match-ups and dates:



November 1 at 7:00 GMT/8:00 CET - Gen.G Esports vs. KT Rolster



November 2 at 7:00 GMT/8:00 CET - Top Esports vs. T1



The grand final will then happen a week later on November 9 at the same time. Who do you think will win Worlds this year?