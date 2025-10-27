Worlds 2025: The quarterfinals are set with T1's threepeat hopes still alive

HQ

We're in the final stretch now for the 2025 League of Legends World Championship. The Swiss stage for the tournament has been completed meaning out of the 17 teams who qualified for the event, only eight now remain.

Over the weekend, Bilibili Gaming, KOI, and FlyQuest all were knocked out after failing to notch up three victories during the Swiss portion. This meant that Top Esports, CTBC Flying Oyster, and yes, even T1 secured a quarterfinals ticket.

This is a huge moment for T1 as they are now three wins away from a monumental three-peat, meaning they would have won the World Championships three years in a row. From the outside, you might think they'd be favourites to win, but 2025 hasn't been the kindest to the team, who squeaked into Worlds via the Play-in, where they had to overcome Invictus Gaming before even landing a spot in the Swiss stage, where they waited until the final hurdle to punch a playoffs spot too.

As for the playoffs, the bracket is set, meaning these are the quarterfinals match-ups. It's also worth noting that the information is displayed below as the bracket is aligned, meaning the top four teams are on the same side of the bracket and vice-versa for the bottom four, so G2 Esports won't play KT Rolster until the grand finale, as an example.

Worlds 2025 quarterfinals match-ups:



Anyone's Legend vs. T1



G2 Esports vs. Top Esports



Gen.G Esports vs. Hanwha Life



KT Rolster vs. CTBC Flying Oyster



All four quarterfinals will be played on October 28, 29, 30, and 31 respectively, with the semi-finals then planned for November 1 and 2, and the grand finale on November 9.

Who do you think is the favourite to win Worlds now?