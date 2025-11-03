Worlds 2025: T1 punches fourth grand finals ticket in a row, will face KT Rolster

HQ

There is only one game left in the 2025 League of Legends World Championship. Over the weekend, the two semi-finals were held and in it we got to see KT Rolster overcome Gen.G Esports, who were having a very dominant season in 2025, and then T1 continue to defy the odds and eliminate Top Esports to secure their fourth back-to-back grand finals appearance at Worlds.

It feels odd to call T1 an underdog this year, especially considering the team is one win away from a historic threepeat (three consecutive Worlds victories), but the team barely managed to secure qualification to the tournament. T1 only squeezed in through the Play-Ins, where it had to defeat Invictus Gaming to even reach the main run of events. From here, it went the distance in the Swiss stage, ultimately needing to compete in a fifth match to reach the playoffs, and then things only got even harder.

In the quarterfinals, T1 just edged past Anyone's Legend in a crazy 3-2 series, before it got its affairs in order and smashed Top Esports 3-0 over the weekend. This now sets up a huge match on Sunday, November 9, where T1 will need to overcome KT Rolster, who has proved to be a force to be reckoned with so far this Worlds, after flying through the Swiss stage undefeated and so far only dropping one map in the playoffs too.

As for when you can watch the grand finals, the game is set to commence on November 9 at 7:00 GMT/8:00 CET.