Worlds 2025: T1 overcomes Invictus Gaming to punch ticket to main event

HQ

The main World Championship events for the 2025 premier League of Legends tournament is now underway. The Play-In stage was hosted recently and saw current back-to-back defending champion T1 have to overcome Invictus Gaming to even have the right to attend the main slate of activities. Naturally, for those curious if T1 can make history and achieve the threepeat, this was a big game and one that T1 took few chances with.

After a 3-1 victory, T1 secured its spot in the main Worlds proceedings. Now the challenge will be to continue to defy the odds as one of the lowest seeded teams in the tournament and to continue notching up results to ideally appear in the knockout stage playoffs down the line. It won't be easy as the team has to first overcome the LTA's top-seeded team, FlyQuest, and then deal with four other competitors in the Swiss stage too.

Talking about the Swiss stage, for those interested in the crazy bracket for the phase of the tournament, see that below.