Worlds 2025: T1 defeats Anyone's Legend in five-game thriller, three-peat chances are still alive

When you consider that T1 hasn't won much at all in the LCK this season and barely eeked its way into Worlds 2025 as one of the two Play-In squads, to say that the reigning back-to-back champions aren't favourites this year is perhaps an understatement. But you can't knock experience or the drive to achieve history as in fourth of the quarterfinals at Worlds 2025, T1 just knocked out Anyone's Legend in a five-game thriller.

Coming down to the wire, T1 defeated Anyone's Legend 3-2 overall and has now punched its ticket to the semi-final on November 2 where Top Esports awaits the Korean team. This means that T1 are now two series wins away from completing the three-peat and winning back-to-back-to-back Worlds, a challenge that will only get more demanding as even better teams await them.