esports
League of Legends
Worlds 2025: KT Rolster smashes CTBC Flying Oyster to set up first semi-finals match-up
Six teams remain at this year's tournament.
HQ
The second quarterfinal of Worlds 2025 has concluded. This morning, KT Rolster took on CTBC Flying Oyster, with the Korean team making short work of the Chinese organisation. In a snappy fashion, KT Rolster overcame CTBC Flying Oyster in a dominant and fast 3-0 victory that means now only six teams remain in action and the first semi-final match-up is locked in.
After defeating Hanwha Life yesterday, Gen.G Esports will be the organisation facing off with KT Rolster in the first of the two semi-finals planned for November 1 and 2. We don't yet know the other semi-final match-up as the remaining two quarterfinals will happen tomorrow and Thursday.
To see which match-ups remain, be sure to head over here and read more.