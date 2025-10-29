Worlds 2025: KT Rolster smashes CTBC Flying Oyster to set up first semi-finals match-up

HQ

The second quarterfinal of Worlds 2025 has concluded. This morning, KT Rolster took on CTBC Flying Oyster, with the Korean team making short work of the Chinese organisation. In a snappy fashion, KT Rolster overcame CTBC Flying Oyster in a dominant and fast 3-0 victory that means now only six teams remain in action and the first semi-final match-up is locked in.

After defeating Hanwha Life yesterday, Gen.G Esports will be the organisation facing off with KT Rolster in the first of the two semi-finals planned for November 1 and 2. We don't yet know the other semi-final match-up as the remaining two quarterfinals will happen tomorrow and Thursday.

