Worlds 2025: Gen.G Esports qualifies while Secret Whales are eliminated

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the two teams who earned qualification for Worlds 2025's playoff bracket while simultaneously noting that a few others were close to punching their ticket or being eliminated. We now have updates on this front.

After defeating Top Esports in their fourth match of the Swiss stage, Gen.G Esports has officially qualified to the playoffs by reaching three wins in the Swiss portion. This means that only three playoffs spots remain, with all of Top Esports' hopes now being placed on winning its fifth and final match.

Otherwise, on the other side of the table, Secret Whales were eliminated when they lost to KOI. Both teams were on their last-chance in the match-up, with KOI surviving to live another day and now being one win from securing a playoffs slot.

This now means that eight teams are fighting for three playoffs spots. There will be no further qualified teams until the fifth round now, but there will be two more teams heading home today, as the loser of 100 Thieves vs. T1 and the loser of Keyd Stars vs. BiliBili Gaming will be knocked out. The winners will reach the fifth round where they will need to beat another desperate team to advance.