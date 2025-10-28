Worlds 2025: Gen.G Esports advances after knocking out Hanwha Life

HQ

The first of the four quarterfinals at Worlds 2025 has just concluded. After a gruelling match-up between Gen.G Esports and Hanwha Life, which included one round that lasted an hour, a winner has been decided with Gen.G knocking out Hanwha Life.

The current top seeded team from the LCK at Worlds 2025 has advanced to the playoffs after knocking out the second highest-seeded team from the region. The result ended up being 3-1 in favour of Gen.G Esports, and now this means we know the Korean team will be facing either KT Rolster or CTBC Flying Oyster in the semi-finals which will happen over the weekend.

