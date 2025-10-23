Worlds 2025: G2 Esports and Hanwha Life confirmed for playoffs

HQ

The League of Legends World Championship 2025 playoffs bracket is now half-complete. Following KT Rolster and Anyone's Legend qualifying past the Swiss stage with dominant 3-0 records, now two more squads have secured their place in the next phase of the competition.

By reaching three wins in the Swiss stage each, both G2 Esports and Hanwha Life are now confirmed for the playoffs. This means that only four more spots are available, but there are 10 teams competing for them, as aside from the qualified four, only Fnatic and BiliBili Gaming have been eliminated so far by notching up three loses each.

As for the next squads to be eliminated or to qualify, as of writing KOI and Secret Whales are facing off, each of whom have a 1-2 record meaning the loser will be eliminated from Worlds and the winner will be one win from securing a playoffs spot in their final match of the Swiss stage. Likewise, later today, Gen.G Esports and Top Esports battle it out, with both teams on a 2-1 record, meaning the winner secures a playoff ticket and the winner is left fighting for their life in their final Swiss stage match.

Do you think there is already a favourite to win Worlds?