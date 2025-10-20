Worlds 2025: Fnatic and PSG Talon already knocked out after miserable Swiss stage

HQ

The Swiss stage for the 2025 League of Legends World Championship is far from over. So far, each team has only played three of their five total matches in this phase of the action, and yet despite this being the case, enough time has passed for two more organisations to be eliminated.

Already, the LEC's Fnatic and APAC's PSG Talon have been knocked out of the tournament. Both squads started and posted winless action with three defeats in a row meaning their Worlds run is now over.

On a more positive note, two teams are unbeaten already and that's enough for them to earn direct qualification to the knockout stage. These two teams are China's Anyone's Legend and Korea's KT Rolster.

As for the remaining 12 teams, they each have two more games to take care of business and land one of the last six spots in the knockout bracket.