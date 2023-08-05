Worldless, the mysterious metroidvania being made by Noname Games

HQ

The metroidvania genre may seem a bit saturated these days, but it's a style of game where indie developers can best capture their original ideas and at the same time offer an engaging experience to the player, even if it also requires an exercise in abstraction to understand what it is they're experiencing in the game.

It sounds a bit confusing, but it looks great when we got to try out Worldless at the recent Gamelab. This is also one of the objectives that one of the founders of Noname Games and producer of the game, David Sánchez, wanted to make clear: "I wouldn't say it's a sad message, I would say it's just a message which is not super clear from the beginning because we want our players to actually understand whatever they want from the game we have a clear idea of what the main story is but we don't want to tell it so we want to see what people understand from it and to do different theories and see what they think about it."

The truth is that Worldless has a rather unique background, as we play as a "void" character whose entire figure can only be seen on screen when he performs an action such as combat. Speaking of combat, it is divided into two phases (attack and defence) on a basis inspired by Final Fantasy turn-based combat with a twist on the action of the Devil May Cry saga.

"So what you have is two turns: in the first turn you attack the enemy, and you can do combos - you can think like games like Devil May Cry where you can make crazy combos- and then when your turn is done you have a limited time to attack then the enemy is attacking, and you have to defend from different kind of attacks and you can have like magic attacks or you can have physical attacks and you have different ways to defend from this kind of attack. So initially it looks really simple, but then once you progress the game you see that it's actually quite deep, and it's actually quite fun to play and to defend from different attacks of the enemies."

At the moment we have no release date for Worldless, although the game is already complete, and the team is now focusing on preparing a port to consoles. We hope that soon the studio and its publishers at Thunderful Games and Coatsink will give us a definitive date to play this promising and mysterious title.